AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 5th: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 5th: 18°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:50 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Clouds increase overnight with snow starting tomorrow afternoon and into the rest of the day. Our region will see snow accumulation. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Clouds will be on the increase for the overnight as lows drop into the lower twenties. It will be calm out there with light winds.

SATURDAY:

Skies will be overcast for your Saturday. Chances for snow will move in for the afternoon. Closer to 1pm. Our region will be mostly in the 4-6 inches range. With Steuben County closer to the 3-5 inch range and Tioga County, NY as well as eastern Bradford County in the 5-7 inch range. Highs will reach the lower to mid thirties with a breeze from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY:

Chances for snow become a bit spotty after midnight as we start off Sunday. We will still see snow possible on Sunday though. Otherwise skies will be mainly cloudy with highs in the mid thirties.

NEXT WEEK:

We start off the new work week on Monday with mostly cloudy skies along with warmer weather. Highs will be in the upper thirties Monday afternoon. Chances for rain and snow will move in on Tuesday. Snow in the morning and then turning to rain as we warm up. Highs on Tuesday will reach the lower forties. As we cool off, we turn back to snow as we get into Wednesday and turn back to rain as we warm up again. Highs on Wednesday will warm up to the mid forties. After that, we dry out again on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs near forty. Then chances for showers returns on Friday to round out the work week with highs still near forty.

SATURDAY: PM SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: SPOTTY SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 29

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 42 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40