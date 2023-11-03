AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 3rd: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 3rd: 33°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:43 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:59 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Clouds increase today with chances for a shower this weekend. More rain will move in for the work week as a cold front moves in. More details below:

TODAY:

Skies will be on the increase for your day today. We will see sunshine in the morning with clouds moving in for the afternoon and into the evening. We will be dry again with more warmth. Highs will be in the mid fifties.

TONIGHT:

Skies will be overcast for the overnight for some more windy conditions. Lows drop into the lower forties.

WEEKEND:

Skies will be mostly cloudy for your Saturday to start off the weekend. A slight chance for a shower will be with us with highs in the mid fifties. We remain mostly cloudy on Sunday with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the low to mid fifties.

NEXT WEEK:

Some more warmth to start off the new work week along with more showers. Highs will be in the upper fifties on Monday. We cool off to the mid fifties on Tuesday with even more chances for showers. Temperatures drop into the mid to upper forties for Wednesday into Thursday along with continued showers.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 46