AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 2nd: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 2nd: 18°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:47 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Clouds increase tonight as we begin to see some cooler air for the second half of the week. Chances for some snow returns as well. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Clouds will move back in primarily after midnight. Before that, skies will remain clear into the evening. We will be staying on the dry side with lows in the upper twenties and a breeze from the west around 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

We will be mainly cloudy for midweek for Wednesday. There will be a light chance for a flurry possible. Highs will reach the upper thirties to near forty along with a breeze from the west at 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK:

The chance for some snow will return to the region on Thursday as a cold front moves through. It will be quite cooler with highs only reaching the mid thirties. Clouds will decrease to a mix of sun and clouds on Friday to end the work week. It will still be cool with highs in the mid thirties. Chances for snow returns on Satuday and into Sunday. Snow will start Saturday evening and will continue steadily throughout Sunday morning and becoming scattered after that. Highs will be in the mid thirties throughout the weekend.

NEW WORK WEEK:

We start to see some warmth returning for the new work week. Highs will be in the upper thirties on Monday under a mixture of clouds and sun. Chances for snow and rain return on Tuesday with highs back to near forty.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY FLURRIES

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: CHANCE ISO. SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: MIX OF CLOUDS & SUN

HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

MONDAY: MIX OF CLOUDS & SUN

HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 40