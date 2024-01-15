AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 15th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 16th: 16°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 5:01 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Clouds increase with chances for snow primarily after midnight. Snow accumulation will be possible. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Clouds will be on the increase for your evening and into the overnight. Then we will see some snow move in after midnight. Accumulation will be possible. It will be chilly with lows falling into the mid to upper teens along with calm winds.

TUESDAY:

Snow will continue into Tuesday morning. We start to dry out in the afternoon and evening as clouds start to decrease. It will be delow average again with highs in the mid twenties and a breeze from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We will be dry again on Wednesday for midweek. Skies will be moslty cloudy with highs only in the upper teens to near twenty. The chance for snow will return on Thursday for the second half of the week as a low pressure system approaches the region. It will be mainly cloudy with highs warming to the mid to upper twenties. Snow will continue and will be more likely on Friday as the low pressure system moves through. It will be cooler out with highs in the lower twenties and mainly cloudy skies. Snow chances continue into Saturday as well to start off the weekend. It will be much cooler behind the system with highs in the mid to upper teens. We dry out starting on Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid twenties.

NEXT WEEK:

We finally reach above average on Monday next week. Highs will be in the mid thirties along with mostly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY: CHANCE AM SNOW

HIGH: 25 LOW: 7

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 19 LOW: 13

THURSDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 26 LOW: 16

FRIDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 23 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 16 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 25 LOW: 8

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 35