AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 30th: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 30th: 26°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:15 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Clouds move in after midnight as we anticipate showers moving in to end the work week. Rain will continue into the weekend. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Skies are partly cloudy for the evening before decreasing after midnight. We will be on the dry side overnight along with a nice breeze from the south at 0 to 10 mph. Lows drop into the low to mid thirties tonight.

FRIDAY:

Showers move in during the morning on Friday and will last into the evening. It will be another warm day with highs in the low to mid forties along with a calm breeze.

WEEKEND:

Showers will continue for Saturday morning before drying out in the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid fifties. Skies will be primarily cloudy to end the weekend on Sunday with showers moving back in for the afternoon and evening. Highs fall into the low fifties.

WORK WEEK:

Scattered showers will persist into the new work week on Monday as highs fall again inot the low to mid forties. Stray showers will continue into Tuesday and Wenesday for midweek but overall we will be mostly cloudy with highs in hte upper thirties. Shower chances return on Thursday with highs in the upper thirties to near forty.

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: MORNING SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LATE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. COOLER

HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. FEW SHOWERS

HIGH: 39