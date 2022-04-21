AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 21ST: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 21ST: 36°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:18 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:55 PM

Happy Thursday! Clouds on the increase this morning ahead of our next weak disturbance. Rain showers move in late morning and takes us through the afternoon and evening. These showers will be on and off today and a majority of them will be light. General accumulation will be below a tenth of an inch. Today is not a washout day and we see the start of a warming trend. Highs today reach the upper 50s. Breezy conditions are also with us today as gusts could reach upwards of 30 mph. Overnight, we dry out and see clouds decrease. Lows tonight are in the low 40s.

Quiet weather returns for the end of the workweek with sunshine making a comeback and a warming trend continuing. Highs for Friday are in the low 60s. We stay in the low 60s for our highs on Saturday. There is a slight chance for some passing showers on Saturday. Aside from a light shower, we stay mostly cloudy for Saturday. Better weather returns for Sunday as highs are in the 80s and we see some sunshine even if some stubborn clouds linger.

Heading into the next workweek, we start off in the upper 70s for our highs and then see a gradual temperature decline into the middle of the workweek. Our next low pressure system moves in late day on Monday and brings rain showers that linger into early Tuesday. We stay mostly cloudy throughout the day on Tuesday even after we dry out. More isolated showers return for Wednesday and we hang onto mostly cloudy conditions.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: MIX OF SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 54

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. LATE DAY RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. AM RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

