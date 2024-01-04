AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 4th: 34

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 4th: 18°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:49 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Clouds return overnight leading to a partly cloudy end to the work week. Then we see some wintry precipitation this weekend! More details below:

TONIGHT:

It will be very chilly overnight behind a cold front that moved through earlier in the day. Temperatures will drop to the upper teens along with partly cloudy skies and a breeze from the west at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY:

It will be dry to round out the work week. Highs will only be in the low to mid thirties along with partly cloudy skies and a breeze from the west at 5 to 10 mph.

WEEKEND:

We start off cloudy for Saturday. Chances for snow will move in Saturday afternoon and will last throughout the rest of the day. It will be cool again with highs in the mid thirties. Snow continues into Sunday and becomes spotty. It will warm up a bit with highs in the upper thirties.

NEXT WEEK:

We dry out for Monday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper thirties. Then chances for snow returns on Tuesday. Snow turns into rain as we warm up for the day. Skies will be overcast with highs in the lower forties. Chances for snow and rain persists into Wednesday for midweek. Highs remain in the lower forties. We then dry out for Thursday. Skies will have a mix of clouds and sun with highs near forty.

FRIDAY: MIX OF CLOUDS & SUN

HIGH: 34 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 42 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: DRYING OUT

HIGH: 40