AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 3rd: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 3rd: 34°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:41 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 6:00 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Increasing clouds Friday evening as our next frontal boundary approaches the region. Chance for stray rainfall returns this weekend. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Clouds moving in for the evening and sticking around for the overnight. Temperatures drop to near 40 degrees for overnight lows.

WEEKEND:

Frontal boundary approaching the region brings limited moisture for the weekend. Stray shower possible Saturday morning, then dry and mainly cloudy for the afternoon. Southwest wind helping afternoon temperatures into the mid 50s to near 60 degrees for highs. Spotty showers possible for the overnight as the boundary moves through, but rainfall staying light. Clouds continue and temperatures drop into the low to mid 40s. Stubborn clouds around for Sunday morning with a lingering shower possible. Drying out with decreasing clouds for the afternoon. Highs near 50 degrees. High pressure in place overnight into the start of the workweek. Lows nearing 30 degrees.

NEXT WEEK:

Dry start to the workweek, but our next disturbance moves in Monday night and Tuesday. On-and-off chances for rainfall continue through the workweek, best chances being on Thursday. Afternoon temperatures near average or just above for the workweek.

FRIDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLOUDY

LOW: 40

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: STRAY AM SHOWER POSSIBLE. BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram