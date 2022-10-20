AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 20TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 20TH: 37°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:26 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 6:18 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Another cold and cloudy day. When do we warm up and see some sunshine return? Details below:

TODAY:

Weather on repeat today with cloudy conditions and a stray shower possible. This will be the last day that we deal with that area of low pressure over the Great Lakes Region. Winds will remain breezy out of the southwest again as well. Today will also be a cooler day before we warm up.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we get cold again with temperatures dropping quickly. Clouds are also on the decrease and we dry out.

FRIDAY:

The start of a warming trend begins on Friday with sunshine returning as an area of high pressure builds in.

WEEKEND:

Sunshine continues for Saturday and so does the warming trend as temperatures become above average. Clouds start to increase on Sunday as an area of low pressure develops off the East Coast.

NEXT WEEK:

That area of low pressure off the East Coast looks to result in some stray showers on Monday morning. Otherwise, broken clouds throughout the day. Tuesday is a mostly cloudy day with a slight chance for showers. A better chance for showers arrives Wednesday with a cold front moving through. Temperatures remain above average into midweek.

Have a great day!

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 46

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 68 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

