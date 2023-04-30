AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 30TH: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 30TH: 39°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:05 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:05 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Areal Flood Watch in effect for a portion of the Twin Tiers until 12 AM Monday. Active weather continues for the start of the workweek. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Rain continues for the evening and early overnight, steady and heavy at times. Limited instability also present, so a few rumbles of thunder possible. Heaviest rain falls through this evening. Rainfall then tapers from west to east late through midnight. Rain totals for the day of 1-2″ possible, with localized higher amounts in our eastern counties. Concern for isolated flooding, mainly small streams and creeks along with poor drainage areas. Cloudy, breezy and fog for through the overnight. Lows near 40 degrees.

FOR THE WORKWEEK:

Low pressure impacts the region for most of the workweek. Scattered showers likely Monday through Wednesday. Best timing for showers in the afternoon, but stray to isolated showers around for the overnight. High elevations may see snow mixing in with rain showers Monday and Tuesday nights as temperatures fall into the 30s for lows. Stubborn clouds also continue along with cooler than average temperatures this week.

SUNDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS LINGER. CLOUDY & FOG

LOW: 40

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 41

