Cold air returns for the end of the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 20TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 20TH: 15°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 5:08 PM

Cloud cover is with us this morning and is lingering from last night’s cold front. Behind the cold front is this breezy northwest wind ushering in lake-effect snow showers that could linger into this afternoon. Aside from lingering lake-effect snow showers this afternoon, broken cloud cover will be the case. Our other weather story will be the cold. Very cold air is moving in behind the cold front. Our high for the day was earlier today and was 34 degrees. Temperatures continue to decrease throughout the day and eventually reach the single digits tonight for lows. Sunshine returns for Friday but it will be very cold. Temperatures rise into the mid teens and lows are in the negatives.

Dry and sunny weather continues for Saturday before increasing clouds late day. These clouds are ahead of a cold front that moves through on Sunday. Temperatures rise into the 20s over the weekend and we stay into the 20s through the middle of next week for highs. Snow shower chances return Sunday with that cold front moving through. On Monday and Tuesday, a low pressure system moves in and brings more chances for snow showers. Partial sunshine returns for Wednesday as an area of high pressure moves in. Although, some stray lake-effect behind that area of low pressure cannot be fully ruled out.

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUD COVER. CHANCE LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 2

FRIDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS

HIGH: 14 LOW: -6

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 24 LOW: 10

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 28 LOW: 7

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 24 LOW: 10

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 26 LOW: 7

WEDNESDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE. STRAY LAKE-EFFECT

HIGH: 23 LOW: 5

