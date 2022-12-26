AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 26TH: 36°
AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 26TH: 20°
MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:35 AM
MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:42 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Another cold day. When do we warm up? Details below:
TODAY:
It is a quiet and cold start to the day. Low-level clouds are moving in. Clouds will increase throughout the day. This is ahead of a weak disturbance that moves in going into tonight. Spotty snow showers are possible late day. Temperatures today stay below average.
TONIGHT:
Tonight will be another cold night. Some stray snow showers are possible. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy.
TOMORROW:
We are dry for Tuesday and temperatures get closer to average. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy.
REST OF THE WEEK:
Dry weather holds for Wednesday and Thursday but so do the clouds. A warming trend also starts and temperatures get well above average going into the end of the week and into the weekend. Our next weather-maker moves in for the end of the week and weekend. There is a slight chance for showers on Friday and the chance for showers really increases for the weekend as our next area of low pressure moves in.
Have an amazing day!
MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, STRAY SNOW SHOWERS LATE
HIGH: 24 LOW: 14
TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 30 LOW: 19
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 40 LOW: 28
THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 47 LOW: 39
FRIDAY: CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 53 LOW: 39
SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 52 LOW: 44
SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 55 LOW: 37
