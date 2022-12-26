AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 26TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 26TH: 20°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:42 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Another cold day. When do we warm up? Details below:

TODAY:

It is a quiet and cold start to the day. Low-level clouds are moving in. Clouds will increase throughout the day. This is ahead of a weak disturbance that moves in going into tonight. Spotty snow showers are possible late day. Temperatures today stay below average.

TONIGHT:

Tonight will be another cold night. Some stray snow showers are possible. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy.

TOMORROW:

We are dry for Tuesday and temperatures get closer to average. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Dry weather holds for Wednesday and Thursday but so do the clouds. A warming trend also starts and temperatures get well above average going into the end of the week and into the weekend. Our next weather-maker moves in for the end of the week and weekend. There is a slight chance for showers on Friday and the chance for showers really increases for the weekend as our next area of low pressure moves in.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, STRAY SNOW SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 24 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

