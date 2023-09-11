AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 11TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 11TH: 51°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:43 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:25 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Drying out for tonight and MOST of tomorrow, but rainfall returns by late day Tuesday and overnight. Rainfall is coming along with a drop in temperatures. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Mostly to partly cloudy for the evening into the overnight. Moisture still at the surface and light winds overnight helping for fog to develop. Lows near 60 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Increasing clouds Tuesday with an approaching cold front. Most of the afternoon staying dry and seasonable. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Cold front moves in bringing scattered rainfall by the early evening and sticking around for the overnight. Potential for excessive rainfall, mainly south and east of Chemung County, bringing the concern for isolated flooding. Lows near 60 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Showers may linger Wednesday as the cold front moves east, Otherwise, winds turn to out of the northwest ushering in cooler than average temperatures. Feeling like fall with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows near 50 degrees. Another fall-like day Thursday with highs again into the 60s. Northwest winds may bring a stray lake-enhanced rain shower before high pressure keeps us dry overnight. Lows into the 40s. High pressure over the region Friday and for the weekend. Tropical remnants from Lee moving up the coast may bring upper-level clouds to the region, but rainfall stays to our east through Sunday. Chance for rainfall then returns early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG

LOW: 58

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. LATE DAY AND OVERNIGHT SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE. GRADUAL CLEARING

HIGH: 66 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: FEW HIGH CLOUDS/MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: HIGH CLOUDS/FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 72 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

