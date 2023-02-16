AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 16TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 16TH: 17°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:03 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 5:41 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Temperatures dropping for the end of the workweek thanks to a cold front. Showers also returning. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Clouds hold strong through the overnight. Isolated showers possible early on, then becoming scattered into the predawn hours. This is as a cold front moves into the region. Winds increasing out of the southwest with gusts over 25 mph at times. Temperatures hold near 50 degrees for the overnight.

TOMORROW:

Cold front moves through into early Friday morning, which will drop our temperatures through the day. Temperatures near 40 degrees around sunrise, then dropping through the afternoon. Cold front also turning our winds to out of the northwest with gusts over 30 mph at times. Northwesterly winds bringing lake-effect rain to snow showers to the region, but mainly to our north and south. Potential for a brief window of sleet and freezing rain during the morning, but concern is staying low. Overall snowfall also staying light for the Twin Tiers, but a quick 1-2″ possible in portions of the Finger Lakes. Broken clouds for the overnight. Lows into the teens.

WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK:

High pressure builds back in for the weekend, which will keep us dry under mostly to partly sunny conditions. Turning mild again with above average temperatures. Chance for showers returns next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. ISOLATED TO SCATTERED SHOWERS & WINDY

LOW: 47

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 14

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS & WINDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: INCREASING HIGH CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 35

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 14

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter