AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 23RD: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 23RD: 47°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:40 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:29 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure moves out and our next weather-maker moves in for midweek. Cold front providing a change of scenery and a drop in temperatures. Details below:

TONIGHT:

High pressure providing a quiet overnight. Decreasing clouds for the evening, turning mostly clear for the overnight. Patchy fog possible for late. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday is the best chances for rainfall this week as a strong cold front moves through midday. Showers and isolated thunderstorms become likely with this cold front for the early afternoon hours. While nothing severe is expected, an isolated strong thunderstorm is possible with gusty winds. Highs near 70 degrees. A stronger northwest wind ushers cold temperatures in for the overnight. Rainfall tapers for the overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. If winds subside for the overnight, then patchy frost is possible into Thursday morning.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Coldest day of the week is Thursday thanks to Wednesday’s cold front. Highs near 60 degrees with a strong north wind. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Again, if winds subside for the overnight, then frost is possible into Friday morning. Warming trend takes us into the weekend. Most staying dry this weekend and warm. Highs both days in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Chance for stray rainfall returns early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE

LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS. WINDY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: SUNNY & WINDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: HIGH CLOUDS.

HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram