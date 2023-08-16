AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 16TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 16TH: 57°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:16 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:07 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Isolated shower or rumble of thunder Thursday afternoon. A cold front late Thursday night into early Friday increases our chances for rainfall. Cooler and less humid end to the workweek. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Isolated showers coming to an end for the evening as high pressure builds into the region. Turning mostly clear for the overnight. Areas of fog developing late. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

TOMORROW:

Most of Thursday is staying dry, but isolated showers and thunderstorms possible before sunset. Chance for showers and thunderstorms increases late overnight as a cold front moves through. Keeping an eye on the potential for heavy rainfall, but it should be quick moving. Highs into the low to mid 80s, then overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Lingering light rainfall possible Friday. Highs into the low to mid 70s and feeling less humid. Isolated shower around for the overnight. Lows into the mid to upper 50s. Isolated shower possible Saturday morning, but high pressure is also building into the region. Mainly dry for the weekend under a mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance for rainfall returns Monday night into early Tuesday with another cold front.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: DRYING OUT. MOSTLY CLEAR. AREAS OF FOG

LOW: 61

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY AND OVERNIGHT SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW : 63

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY/HAZE

HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: EARLY SHOWER POSSIBLE, THEN SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW : 54

