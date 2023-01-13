AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 13TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 13TH: 16°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:58 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Winds in favor of lake-effect flurries Friday night and heading into the weekend. When will we finally see the sun again? Details below:

Tonight:

Winds still in favor of lake-enhancement, but with limited moisture. Flurries possible through the overnight and clouds continue. Cold and still windy, otherwise. Temperatures dropping into the low to mid 20s with a gusty northwest wind.

Tomorrow:

Stray lake-effect possible into early Saturday as winds continue out of the northwest for the start of the weekend. Northwest winds also in favor of colder than average temperatures. Highs Saturday in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees. Clouds linger for the day, gradually breaking for the overnight. Lows into the teens.

Rest of the week:

High pressure builds in Sunday and for early next week, bringing some sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs near average Sunday, then slightly above for Monday. Chance for showers returns for midweek. Staying slightly above average for temperatures this time of the year.

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. FLURRIES POSSIBLE & WINDY

LOW: 21

SATURDAY: LINGERING CLOUDS. STRAY FLURRIES POSSIBLE. WINDY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 14

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 19

