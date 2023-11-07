AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 7TH: 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 7TH: 32°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:48 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:54 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Most of Wednesday staying dry, but changes ahead for the evening and overnight. Rain showers likely, but wintry mix is possible. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Stubborn clouds stick around for the evening and overnight. Northwest wind 5-15 mph. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

TOMORROW:

Most of Wednesday’s daytime hours stay dry, but changes ahead for the early evening and overnight. Next disturbance brings the chance for rain with the possibility of a wintry mix by late day Wednesday and overnight. Potential for a little ice through late as temperatures drop into the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Precipitation turns over to rainfall Thursday morning, then turning to spotty light showers for the afternoon. Mainly cloudy, but warmer. Highs Thursday into the mid 50s to near 60 degrees with a breezy west wind. Overnight lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Mainly dry with broken clouds Friday. Seasonable temperatures with highs near 50 degrees. Cold front pushes through Friday night into Saturday, which brings the chance for a few showers to start the weekend. High pressure builds back into the region Sunday and for early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLOUDY

LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. LATE RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY/ WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE

HIGH: 45 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 30

