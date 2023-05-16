AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 16TH: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 16TH: 44°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:46 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:22 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Cold front moves through Tuesday. Main impact with this being a drop in temperatures for midweek. Freeze Watch issued for Wednesday night until Thursday morning. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Cold front moves through for the evening, which provides a chance for stray showers. Any rainfall staying light. Clouds quick to clear out for the late night, but winds stay breezy. Lows near 40 degrees.

MIDWEEK:

Main impact from Tuesday’s cold front is the drop in temperatures Wednesday. Feeling fall-like with highs only into the mid to upper 50s, below average for this time of the year. Overnight temperatures drop to 30 degrees, so a hard freeze is likely. Freeze Watch issued for Wednesday night to Thursday morning. High pressure overhead Wednesday through Thursday providing dry and sunny conditions. Warmer Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows into the low to mid 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Seasonable and nice Friday. Highs near 70 degrees. Another front moves through this weekend. Best chances for rainfall is on Saturday, but stray showers still possible Sunday. Highs Saturday in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Highs Sunday near 70 degrees. Drying out for early next week and temperatures near average for this time of the year.

TUESDAY NIGHT: EVENING ISOLATED SHOWER, THEN DECREASING CLOUDS. WINDY

LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 68 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 45

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 48

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram