AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 1ST: 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 1ST: 28°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:52 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:32 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Wind Advisory in effect until late Saturday night. Saturday’s cold front providing a drop in temperatures Sunday, but sunshine also returns. Details on how long it will last below:

TONIGHT:

Cold front changing our winds to out of the northwest for the overnight. Northwest wind ushers colder temperatures into the region, but also sets us up for stray lake-enhanced showers. Lingering rain mixing with light snow. Mostly cloudy and still windy. Wind Advisory remains in effect until late as gusts near 40 mph possible, mainly for higher elevations. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

TOMORROW:

High pressure builds into the region Sunday. Clouds clear out early, then sunshine takes us through the afternoon. Windy with gusts near 20 mph at times. Northwest wind also keeping us colder than average with highs in the low to mid 40s. Increasing clouds for the overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

NEXT WEEK:

Multiple disturbances bring the chances for showers next week. Otherwise, warmer with above average temperatures returning by Monday. Drying out Thursday and into the weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT: STRAY SHOWERS & WINDY

LOW: 25

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS & WINDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: LINGERING MORNING SHOWER. MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 30

