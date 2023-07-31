AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 31ST: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 31ST: 58°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:59 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:28 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Cooler than average start to the workweek, coming along with low humidity. Warmer temperatures in the near future. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Cold front bringing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms into the evening. Drying out after sunset, but an isolated shower possible with a weak lake response. Valley fog late. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

TOMORROW:

High pressure with drier air works into the region for midweek. Isolated shower possible in the afternoon, but most staying dry under a mostly to partly sunny sky. Cooler than average with highs in the low to mid 70s. Cooler overnight with lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Hazy sun around for Wednesday, but mainly dry courtesy of high pressure. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Next disturbance brings a chance for showers and thunderstorms both Thursday and Friday. Otherwise, closer to average for this time of the year with highs near 80 degrees. Mainly dry start to the weekend. Chance for rainfall returns Sunday into early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: ISOLATED SHOWER POSSIBLE. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLEAR. VALLEY FOG

LOW: 53

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 74 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY/SLIGHT HAZE

HIGH: 79 LOW : 52

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW : 61

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

