AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 25TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 25TH: 56°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Continued rainfall for your Sunday along with more warmth. How long will the warmth last? Details below:

TODAY:

Showers and storms continue to be with us. More sunshine will peak through as skies will be partly cloudy. It will be warmer again with highs in the lower to eighties.

TONIGHT:

Few showers will still be possible overnight. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy again with that chance for some patchy fog. We won’t cool down all that much with lows only dropping into the mid sixties.

WORK WEEK:

Chances for showers and storms will persist into the start of the new work week. Strong to severe storms will be possible on Monday as our region will be in a marginal risk. So damaging winds, heavy rain, and small hail will be possible. A cold front will move through on Tuesday bringing in some cooler air. We drop into the seventies for highs starting on Tuesday. Shower and storm potential continue into Wednesday before turning to just showers for Thursday into Friday. Temperatures are back in the eighties starting on Friday.

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/ ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: PARLTY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, ISO. SHOWERS

HIGH: 83