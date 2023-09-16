AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 16th: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 16th: 50°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:48 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:16 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Cool and foggy overnight with showers starting Sunday. Showers will continue into Monday to start off the new work week. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Patchy fog will again be possible for the overnight as we see temperatures fall into the upper forties. Skies will be mostly clear otherwise.

SUNDAY:

Clouds will be on the increase for your Sunday morning. Showers will start to be possible for the mid to late afternoon and will last throughout the rest of the day. It will be a cool day, with highs in the upper sixties.

WORK WEEK:

Showers will continue into Monday to start off the new work week. We warm up back to near seventy. Dry conditions return to the region starting on Tuesday. Skies will have a mix of clouds and sun. We will be mostly sunny for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will start to rise a bit. We will be in the mid seventies starting on Thursday and will last into Saturday. Dry conditions still with us.

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 51

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 75