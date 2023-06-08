AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 8TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 8TH: 52°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:41 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Air Quality Alert in effect for the Twin Tiers until late Thursday night. Haze and smoke sticks around due to wildfires in Canada, but seeing improvements. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Haze/smoke sticking around for the evening and overnight. Scattered showers for the evening, tapering as the sun goes down. Isolated shower may linger, but most staying dry through late. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

FRIDAY:

Low pressure sits to our northeast. Counterclockwise wind around low pressure setting us up with a northwest wind, which will usher smoke from Canada into the region through the end of the workweek. There will be some improvements, though, but still reaching “moderate stage” at times Friday. This means those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution should consider limiting outdoor exposure. Low pressure also allowing for waves to rotate through the region through the end of the workweek. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms return Friday, but it still doesn’t look like a washout. Shower activity will be hit or miss, meaning not everyone will see rainfall. Cooler with temperatures near 60 degrees. Rainfall tapers by late overnight. Overnight lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK:

Warmer weekend ahead for us. Isolated rainfall possible Saturday as low pressure is slow to exit to our northeast. Northwest wind Saturday means lingering smoke is still possible, but we will continue to see improvements. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Most of Sunday staying dry. Highs near 80 degrees. Chance for rainfall increases early next week. Mainly dry Tuesday before more showers midweek.

THURSDAY NIGHT: HAZE/SMOKE CONTINUES. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE AFTER MIDNIGHT

LOW: 47

FRIDAY: SMOKE/HAZE. SCTD. SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: SMOKE/HAZE POSSIBLE. ISO. SHOWER & T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 74 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS LINGER

HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 52

