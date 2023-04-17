AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 17TH: 59°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 17TH: 34°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:24 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:51 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Active start to the workweek. Chance for showers continues, coming along with windy and cool conditions. Gradually getting warmer late this week. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Scattered to isolated showers for the evening and overnight. Wet snow may mix in, mainly for higher elevations, but little if any at all. Temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s. Winds out of the west/southwest 5-15 mph with gusts over 20 mph at times.

TOMORROW:

Area of low pressure impacts the region Tuesday. Cool temperatures get ushered into the region, which should generate a lake response. Isolated to scattered showers returning for the day, along with limited to no sunshine. High elevations get the chance to see some wet snow mix into showers, but little if any at all. Tuesday is the coolest day of the week with highs only into the mid 40s to near 50. Winds out of the west 10-20 mph will keep wind chill values to near 40 degrees for the afternoon. Isolated to stray showers for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Showers may linger early Wednesday before a ridge of high pressure builds in. Decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 50s. A quick moving wave moves in for the overnight, which brings a chance for showers late and into early Thursday. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40. Thursday afternoon stays dry and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Active weather returns Friday and for the weekend. Highs Friday well into the 70s. Near 70 degrees for highs Saturday, still above average for this time of the year. Cold front moves through, bringing showers and cooler temperatures for Sunday. Cooler than average temperatures continue into early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: SCATTERED TO ISOLATED SHOWERS. MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY

LOW: 35

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: AM SHOWERS POSSIBLE, THEN DECREASING CLOUDS. WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: AM SHOWERS POSSIBLE, THEN DECREASING CLOUDS. WINDY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 30

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram