AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 18th: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 18th: 22°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:31 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Cooler air will be with us overnight and into tomorrow behind the low pressure system. Snow chances will be with us overnight and Tuesday morning. After that, clouds decrease. More details below:

TONIGHT:

The flood watch has been lifted across the region as we start to shift from rain to snow. It will be chill overnight with lows in the upper twenties to near thirty. It will be breezy with winds from the west at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY:

Snow will continue into Tuesday primarily in the morning. After that, clouds will decrease in the afternoon. It will be very chilly on Tuesday with highs in the mid thirties with a breeze from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Sunshine will be with us for midweek starting on Wednesday. Skies will be mstly sunny with highs back into the lower forties. More clouds move in to end the work week on Thursday and Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs near forty. Mostly cloudy conditions will be with us as we get into the weekend. Highs will be in the lower forties on Saturday, but we see a lot of warmth to end the weekend. Highs will be in the mid forties on Sunday.

CHRISTMAS DAY:

A mix of clouds and sun will be with us to start off the new work week. Highs will be in the mid to upper forties on Christmas Day on Monday.

TUESDAY: CHANCE MORNING SNOW.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

MONDAY: CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 47