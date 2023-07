AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 31ST: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 31ST: 58°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:59 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:28 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – We are cooler and comfortable today. How long does it last? Details below:

TODAY:

Sunshine is starting our day but we do see showers and thunderstorms pop up during the afternoon and early evening. This is due to a cold front moving through.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are mostly clear and dry out.

TOMORROW:

A stray shower lingers on Tuesday which will mainly be in the afternoon and early evening. Otherwise, it will be a mostly sunny day.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Sunshine continues on Wednesday and we are dry. Clouds start to increase on Thursday and the chance for showers rises. This is ahead of our next low pressure system. Showers and thunderstorms become more widespread for Friday. By the weekend, we dry out and see some peeks of sunshine.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. PM SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW : 50

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW : 56

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 85 LOW : 64

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

