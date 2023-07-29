AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 27th: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 27th: 58°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:57 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:30 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Cooler and drier conditions filter in to end the weekend. When will the warmth return? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Dry conditions will be with us overnight. Behind the cold front, we will be getting cooler, with lows tonight dropping into the upper fifties to near sixty.

SUNDAY:

We round out the weekend cooler and drier. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, with highs only near eighty degrees.

WORK WEEK:

We start off the new work on Monday with more chances for showers and storms in the afternoon. Temperatures continue to drop, with highs in the upper seventies. We cool off again for Tuesday with highs in the lower to mid seventies. Warmer air starts to move back in starting on Wednesday. Highs will be back in the upper seventies to near eighty under mostly sunny skies. Chances for showers move back in for Thursday. Then showers and storms move in to end the work week on Friday. Highs will sit in the lower eighties.

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. MOST STAYING DRY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW : 52

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 79 LOW : 56

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW : 64

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: MAINLY DRY. MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78