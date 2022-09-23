AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 23RD: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 23RD: 47°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:56 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:04 PM

Happy Friday! Quite the cool start to the day and it will be a cool day in general. A breezy wind out of the north-northwest will continue to usher in cooler air today but also lake-effect clouds and isolated showers this morning. Winds decrease throughout the day and we see clouds decrease for this afternoon. Sunshine makes its grand return for the afternoon. Overnight, it will be chilly and some patchy frost is possible. It is not as cool on Saturday and we are dry with mostly sunny conditions.

Clouds increase Saturday night and an isolated shower is possible. Scattered showers move in Sunday morning and continue throughout the day. This is with an area of low pressure moving in. The area of low pressure continues to impact the area for multiple days. Showers continue into Tuesday because of that area of low pressure. Some lingering lake-enhanced showers are possible on Wednesday behind the area of low pressure. By Thursday, we dry out and see clouds on the decrease.

Have a great weekend!

FRIDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 51

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SCT’D SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

