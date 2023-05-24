AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 24TH: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 24TH: 47°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:39 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:30 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Cold front dropping our temperatures for the end of the workweek. Sunshine quick to return, which will help to heat us up into the weekend. Details below:

TONIGHT:

High pressure builds into the region in the wake of a cold front. Decreasing clouds for the evening, turning mainly clear for the overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Patchy frost is possible for valley locations into Thursday morning.

THURSDAY:

Coldest day of the week is Thursday thanks to Wednesday’s cold front. Highs near 60 degrees with a strong north wind. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Again, if winds subside for the overnight, then areas of frost expected into Friday morning.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Warming trend takes us into the weekend with high pressure also still in place. Sunshine Friday with highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Overnight lows near 40 degrees. Highs for the weekend in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Chance for stray rainfall returns early next week, best chances staying to our south. Heating up with highs into the 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR. PATCHY FROST POSSIBLE

LOW: 35

THURSDAY: SUNNY & WINDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: FEW HIGH CLOUDS.

HIGH: 80 LOW: 50

MONDAY: FEW HIGH CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 84 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 87 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 58

