AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 17TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 17TH: 57°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:17 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:06 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Cold front brings a round of rainfall Thursday night into early Friday, which may be heavy at times. Cold front also provides a drop in temperatures and humidity for the end of the workweek. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Chance for showers and thunderstorms increases after sunset and for the late overnight as a cold front moves through the region. Potential for scattered downpours, which may lead to isolated flooding for poor drainage areas. Isolated strong wind gusts also possible in any strong thunderstorm that may develop. Patchy fog through late and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TOMORROW:

Lingering light rainfall possible Friday. Cooler than average and feeling less humid with highs near 70 degrees. Stray shower around for the overnight. Lows into the mid to upper 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Isolated shower possible Saturday morning, but high pressure is also building into the region. Mainly dry for the weekend under a mix of sun and clouds. Warming trend from Saturday to Sunday. Slight chance for rainfall returns Monday night into early Tuesday with another cold front.

THURSDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS & T-STORMS. HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE

LOW: 64

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. FEW SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: ISOLATED SHOWER POSSIBLE. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 58

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: EARLY SHOWER POSSIBLE, THEN SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW : 54

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

