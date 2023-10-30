AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 30TH: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 30TH: 34°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:38 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:04 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Cool and rainy start to the workweek. A little more sunshine for Tuesday, but showers quick to return. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Winds in favor of lake-enhanced showers for the evening and early overnight. Higher elevations may see a few wet snowflakes as temperatures are quick to drop. Activity comes to an end around midnight. Breaks in clouds late. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

TOMORROW:

Sunshine around for Tuesday morning, but clouds fill back in through the afternoon. Cooler than average with highs into the low to mid 40s. Dry for the evening, good news for any trick-or-treaters, but chance for showers returns for the overnight. Potential for a quick trace of snowfall into Wednesday morning. Lows near freezing.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Chance for lake-enhanced showers Wednesday afternoon. Otherwise, broken clouds and cool. Highs into the low to mid 40s. Drying out for the evening with decreasing clouds into the overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees. High pressure providing a dry end to the workweek. Some sunshine helping to warm us up. Highs Thursday near 50 degrees, then highs Friday in the mid to upper 50s. Slight chance for rainfall to start the weekend. Chance for rainfall increases slightly Sunday and early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS. LATE BREAKS IN CLOUDS

LOW: 32

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 40

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

