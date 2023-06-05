AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 5TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 5TH: 51°

MONNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:40 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Air Quality Alert in effect for the Southern Tier until midnight Tuesday night. Haze sticks around Tuesday and isolated rainfall potential. Chance for showers increases later this week. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Thick haze sticking around for the evening and overnight. Isolated showers possible after sunset, but most will stay dry. Lows near 50 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Lingering haze continues for Tuesday. Isolated rainfall possible as a weak disturbance passes through, but most of the rainfall stays to our east. Highs near 70 degrees. Northwest wind 10-20 mph for the afternoon. Decreasing sky cover for the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Low pressure sits to our northeast with waves rotating through the region through the end of the workweek. Wednesday is our best chances at a dry day with sunshine. Chance for showers returns Thursday and Friday, but still doesn’t look like a washout. Shower activity will be hit or miss, meaning not everyone will see rainfall. Otherwise, breezy week ahead under a mix of sun and clouds. Cooler than average midweek through Friday with temperatures only in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Slightly warmer weekend ahead for us. Dry start to the weekend. Chance for rainfall returns Sunday and early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: HAZE CONTINUES. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

LOW: 48

TUESDAY: HAZY SUNSHINE. CHANCE ISO. SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

