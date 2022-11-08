AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 8TH: 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 8TH: 32°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:49 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:53 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Sunshine returns again today but how long does it last? Details below:

TODAY:

Clouds on the decrease this morning as an area of high pressure remains in control today. This area of high pressure will result in plenty of sunshine today but also a wind out of the north. The northerly wind is ushering in cooler air which keeps our temperatures close to average today which is a big difference compared to this past weekend.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we turn partly cloudy as passing clouds move through but dry weather holds. Temperatures will actually be below average overnight as it will be a colder night. Some patchy fog looks to develop late tonight and into tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW:

High pressure holds on into midweek. This means sunshine and dry weather continues. A wind direction change happens on Wednesday. Winds out of the south will usher in warmer air and temperatures reach above average for Wednesday.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Dry and sunny weather remains for Thursday but high pressure exits. What moves in is the remnants of the tropical system Nicole and also a cold front. The remnants of Nicole bring in plenty of moisture and the cold front acts as a lifting mechanism. As a result, we see heavy rain move in for the afternoon on Friday and continue into the night. Some showers look to linger into Saturday but the bulk of the rain moves out by the early hours of Saturday. Winds will be in favor of lake-effect showers for the remainder of the weekend and we will be a lot cooler.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE PM RAIN, BREEZY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE LINGERING SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 24

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 22

