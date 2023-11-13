AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 13th: 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 13th: 30°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:55 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:48 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM)- Winds in favor of lake-effect showers and clouds into Tuesday morning. Then, gradual clearing as high pressure builds into the region for midweek. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Breezy northwest wind producing lake-effect for the overnight. Increasing clouds early, turning mostly cloudy late. Chance for showers also returns for late. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

TOMORROW:

Lingering shower early Tuesday. Otherwise, stubborn lake-enhanced clouds linger for the morning. High pressure then builds into the region, leading to gradual clearing from west to east through the afternoon. Breezy northwest wind for the afternoon and temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 40s. Mostly clear to partly cloudy for the overnight. Lows into the low to mid 20s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure in place midweek. Dry Wednesday under a mostly to partly sunny sky. Warming trend begins with winds now out of the south. Highs into the mid to upper 50s. Dry through the overnight. Lows near freezing. Few degrees warmer Thursday under plenty of sunshine. Highs near 60 degrees, which is above average for this time of the year. Overnight lows near 40 degrees. Cold front moves through Friday. Chance for showers increases with this front, then temperatures drop following the front. Highs for the weekend into the 40s. Chance for showers this weekend with winds in favor of lake-effect. High pressure builds into the region early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. LATE SHOWERS POSSIBLE

LOW: 35

TUESDAY: GRADUAL CLEARING. STRAY AM SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

MONDAY: DRYING OUT. MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

