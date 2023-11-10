AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 9th: 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 9th: 32°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:50 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:52 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Mostly to partly cloudy Friday evening and overnight. Stray shower into the start of the weekend. Quiet weather quick to return. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Few drops may be felt for the evening into the early overnight. Mostly to partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEEKEND:

Friday’s cold front turns winds in favor of lake-enhancement for Saturday morning. Light shower possible early in the day, but most staying dry. Decreasing clouds for the second half of the day as dry air and high pressure build into the region. Highs Saturday into the low 40s, then overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. Chance to see the Northern Lights Saturday night with a break in our cloud cover. Ideals viewing conditions include locations away from light and looking towards the northern horizon. Intervals of clouds then sun for Sunday and dry. Highs into the low to mid 40s, then overnight lows into the low to mid 20s.

NEXT WEEK:

Weak disturbance grazes our area early next week. Stray shower possible late Monday night, then lingering for Tuesday. High pressure in place through midweek providing quiet conditions. Highs near average, or slightly above, through midweek.

SATURDAY: PASSING AM SHOWER. GRADUAL CLEARING

HIGH: 45 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: INTERVALS OF SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 21

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: BUILDING CLOUDS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 45