AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 27TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 27TH: 36°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 6:10 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Mild end to the workweek, but changes ahead this weekend. Rainfall returns along with a drop in temperatures. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear to partly cloudy for the evening and overnight. Staying dry and mild. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

WEEKEND:

Cold front moves in Saturday bringing our next chance for showers. Best timing for any rainfall is in the morning hours and early afternoon, then decreasing clouds for late day. Breezy northwest wind and highs into the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows into the low to mid 40s. Wave of low pressure increases our chance for steady rainfall Sunday morning. Steady rain then tapers to scattered showers for the afternoon and early evening. Highs Sunday near 50 degrees. A break in the rainfall before another round redevelops into early Monday morning. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK:

Rainfall again likely Monday. Otherwise, cool and cloudy start to the new workweek. Chance for lake-enhanced showers through midweek with cooler than average temperatures. High pressure builds in for the end of the workweek bringing quiet weather back to the region.

FRIDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS LATE

LOW: 56

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 42

MONDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

