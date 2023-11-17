AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 17th: 48°
AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 17th: 29°
FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:00 AM
FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:45 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Cold front moving through Friday night into the weekend providing a change in temperatures. Stray lake-effect possible with a breezy northwest wind. Details below:
TONIGHT:
Rain likely for the evening and early overnight, then tapering from west to east late. Stray shower can’t be completely ruled out into early Saturday, but most staying dry after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.
TOMORROW:
Friday’s cold front drops our temperatures for the weekend. Breezy northwest winds ushering cooler temperatures into the region. Highs Saturday and Sunday into the low to mid 40s, which is closer to average for this time of the year. Lingering shower Saturday morning, then decreasing clouds for the afternoon. Lows near freezing. Another weak wave and northwest wind in favor of stray lake-effect Sunday. Dry overnight with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 20s.
REST OF THE WEEK:
Dry start to the new workweek. Next storm system moves in Tuesday. Potential for a wintry mix/snow to start, turning to rain and snow by late day and overnight. Something to watch in the next couple of days as forecast models hone in on this event. Chance for showers continues midweek. Stray lake-effect possible Thanksgiving and for the end of the week.
FRIDAY NIGHT: EARLY RAIN LIKELY, TAPERING LATE
LOW: 37
SATURDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWER & WINDY. DECREASING CLOUDS
HIGH: 47 LOW: 29
SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY LAKE-EFFECT POSSIBLE & WINDY
HIGH: 48 LOW: 24
MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS
HIGH: 41 LOW: 22
TUESDAY: WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE, THEN RAIN/SNOW & WINDY
HIGH: 41 LOW: 35
WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY
HIGH: 44 LOW: 25
THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE & WINDY
HIGH: 40 LOW: 26
FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS
HIGH: 42 LOW: 28
