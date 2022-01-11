Dangerous wind chills this morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 10TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 10TH: 15°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:55 PM

Brrrr! It is a very cold start to the day! Temperatures are in the single digits with wind chills in the teens for some locations. A northwest wind is helping usher in colder air. Highs for the day will only reach the upper teens with wind chills remaining in the single digits this afternoon as the winds calm down a bit. A wind chill advisory is in effect for the Southern Tier until 10:00 am. Meanwhile, a winter weather advisory is in place for Tompkins county for the lake-effect snow they have been dealing with. These snow showers will come to an end by the late morning to early afternoon. Aside from that, it will be a mix of sun and clouds type of day across the Twin Tiers.

Overnight, temperatures drop into the lower teens with a partly cloudy sky to start and then decreasing cloud cover late overnight. Sunshine returns early tomorrow morning with building cloud cover during the late morning. Wednesday turns cloudy for the rest of the day but we stay dry. We also get a southerly flow on Wednesday which allows temperatures to rebound into the upper 30s for highs. A weak area of low pressure and a cold front move through on Thursday which brings the chance for some snow showers. These snow showers will be isolated for Thursday.

Dry conditions return for Friday and hold throughout the weekend. Sunshine returns for Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. More clouds move in for Saturday with some lingering into Sunday. Highs through the weekend are into the 20s. Snow shower chances return Monday with an area of low pressure moving through and temperatures are back in the low 30s for the day.

Have an amazing day and stay warm!

TUESDAY: LINGERING FLURRIES EARLY & BREEZY. SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 18 LOW: 11

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 17

​​FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS, BREEZY

HIGH: 23 LOW: 4

SATURDAY: CLOUDY.

HIGH: 20 LOW: 11

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 28 LOW: 16

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 17

