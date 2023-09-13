AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 13TH: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 13TH: 50°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:45 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:21 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Decreasing clouds today and we dry out. When does the next chance for rain move in? Details below:

TODAY:

It is a gloomy start to the day with lingering isolated showers and cloud cover. Clouds decrease throughout the day and we dry out.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are mostly clear and dry. It will be a cooler night.

TOMORROW:

Plenty of sunshine is in store for us for the end of the week as we are mostly sunny Thursday.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Sunshine continues Friday and we remain seasonable with our temperatures. On Saturday, hurricane Lee brings an increase in cloud cover to our area and winds get a bit breezy. Gusts could reach as high as 20-30 mph from Friday night into Saturday night. There is little concern for impacts to our area but we will keep you updated if anything changes. A cold front moves through Sunday which leads to some showers late day. By the start of next week, we dry out and see some sunshine.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. DRYING OUT

HIGH: 72 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

