AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 21ST: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 21ST: 55°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Happy Tuesday! It is a mostly cloudy start to the day and light rain showers are moving in from the North. Dry weather returns for the afternoon and evening. Clouds also decrease and we see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs today reach the mid 80s with the humidity increasing. Overnight, lows are in the mid 60s with partly cloudy conditions. There is a slight chance for a stray shower overnight but most stay dry. Wednesday starts off dry but mostly cloudy. A cold front sweeps in from the West during the afternoon and evening. This front brings scattered showers and thunderstorm potential. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong or severe. Main threats are damaging wind, large hail, and heavy rain. Flash flooding is possible on Wednesday.

Showers and a few rumbles of thunder linger into Wednesday night. We dry out for Thursday and see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday is mostly sunny and a quiet end to the week. The heat really increases this weekend as highs reach the upper 80s. Stubborn clouds are with us this weekend but we look to stay dry. Shower chances move in for Sunday night and linger into Monday morning. Drier weather enters the area throughout the day on Monday and we see a mix of sun and clouds.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. ISO. AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. OVERNIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. AM LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 53

