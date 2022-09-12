AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 12TH: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 12TH: 51°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:44 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:23 PM

Happy Monday! Patchy fog is starting our day and so is cloudy conditions. The fog lifts by mid-morning but we hold onto the clouds today. It will be a gloomy and dreary day. Showers develop by late morning and continue throughout the day. During the afternoon and into early overnight, isolated thunderstorms look to develop. Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon into the early evening. The main threats are damaging winds and large hail. As for rainfall, accumulation will be below an inch for most locations but if thunderstorms go over the same area there can be localized higher amounts. Overnight, scattered showers continue and patchy fog develops again.

The fog will lift Tuesday morning. Showers linger on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Dry weather returns for midweek and sunshine makes a return. We stay mostly sunny on Thursday and dry. Some clouds filter in for Friday and Saturday but we are still able to see some sunshine. A slight chance for showers returns Sunday but any showers look to stay isolated.

Have a great day!

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: PARTIAL SUN. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

