AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 19TH: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 19TH: 48°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:51 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:11 PM

Elmira, NY (WETM) – Dry and pleasant weather returns today. How long does it last? Details below:

TODAY:

Clouds are decreasing this morning giving way to a mostly sunny day. It is also a dry and pleasant weather day.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we see passing clouds moving through which will result in us being partly cloudy at times. Patchy fog develops tonight into tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW:

Sunshine continues Wednesday and so does the quiet weather pattern.

REST OF THE WEEK:

The remainder of the week looks dry and quiet with some sunshine. Clouds start to increase on Saturday ahead of shower chances Sunday. These showers continue into Monday and some isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out.

Have a great day!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 57

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

