AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 13th: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 13th: 58°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:13 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:11 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Dry conditions continue overnight as clouds start to move in. How will the work week start? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Dry conditions will continue throughout the overnight. Clouds will start to increase primarily after midnight. It will be near average, with lows in the upper fifties.

MONDAY:

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Monday. We will stay dry for most of the day though. The evening is when the chances will start to increase. Highs on Monday will reach the lower eighties.

REST OF WORK WEEK:

Showers and storms will be possible for Tuesday. Chances will be with us early in the morning and then again in the evening. After that, we dry out for midweek. Skies will be partly cloudy on Wednesday and mostly sunny on Thursday. Then shower chances return for Friday.

WEEKEND:

Dry conditions return for the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny both days. Warmth will move back in. Saturday’s high will be in the mid eighties and will rise to the upper eighties for Sunday.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. PM SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW : 59

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 79 LOW : 58

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 84 LOW : 61

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88