AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 19th: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 19th: 55°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:20 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:03 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Dry conditions tonight will continue into Sunday along with more warmth. How warm will it get? Details below:

TONIGHT:

We will have a dry overnight. Skies will be mostly clear with lows dropping into the low to mid fifties.

SUNDAY:

High clouds will be above us to end the weekend. Lots of warmth will move in with highs in the mid eighties. This will be above average.

WORK WEEK:

A slight chance for showers will be possible on Monday, primarily in the afternoon. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low eighties. After that, we will dry out for Tuesday with some more high level clouds. Temperatures will only reach the low to mid seventies. Skies will be mostly sunny into midweek on Wednesday and will be partly cloudy by Thursday. Then scattered showers will move in on Friday and into the overnight.

START OF WEEKEND:

We will dry out for your Saturday to start off the weekend. Cooler air returns with highs in the low to mid seventies.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

MONDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: DRYING OUT

HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: DRYING OUT

HIGH: 73