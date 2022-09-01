AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 1ST: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 1ST: 54°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:33 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:42 PM

High pressure builds into the region for the end of the workweek. Mainly clear Thursday evening and for the overnight. No cloud cover and light winds in favor of good radiational cooling. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Valley fog developing late.

Change in winds, to out of the south/southeast Friday, allowing for warmer conditions. Highs Friday near 80 degrees, closer to average for this time of the year. Few high clouds moving in for the afternoon, but remaining mostly sunny. Mostly clear to partly cloudy for the overnight. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Dry start to the weekend, but with increasing clouds. Highs Saturday into the low to mid 80s. Increasing moisture and heat setting the stage for isolated showers and thunderstorms late day Saturday. Scattered rainfall possible for the overnight, but it won’t be a washout. Cold front pushes in Sunday, which brings the chance for passing showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 80 degrees. Cold front lingers to our south Monday. Chance for a passing showers and thunderstorms. Highs Labor Day in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Showers may linger Tuesday before high pressure builds in midweek.

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

LOW: 52

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. ISO. AFTERNOON SHOWER/STORM. CHANCE OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 56

