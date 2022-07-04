AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 4TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 4TH: 57°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:37 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

High pressure providing a quiet 4th of July. Staying dry through the day and overnight, but with increasing clouds. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Frontal system moving into the region Tuesday brings our next chance for rainfall. Mainly cloudy, but dry start to the day. Chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms returning by late morning and early afternoon, then continuing through the late day hours. Potential for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm with gusty winds and small hail also possible. Spotty rainfall sticks around overnight as a cold front passes through. Plenty of moisture available for thunderstorms to tap into, bringing the concern for excessive rainfall. Overall rainfall around 0.25″ on average, but isolated higher amounts possible in any thunderstorm that develops. Highs Tuesday near 80 degrees with a breezy southwest wind. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

Isolated showers may linger Wednesday with leftover moisture from the cold front, but staying light. Otherwise, gradual clearing through late day. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Dry for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Increasing mid and high-level clouds Thursday ahead of our next weather-maker. Highs near 80 degrees. Chance for rainfall returns late Thursday night and for Friday. Highs Friday near 80 degrees. High pressure providing a quiet weekend and start to the new workweek. Highs near 80 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 62

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS. WINDY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE. GRADUAL CLEARING

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. CHANCE OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter