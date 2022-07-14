AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 13TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 13TH: 58°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:43 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:43 PM

High pressure building into the region leads to decreasing clouds Thursday evening. Turning mainly clear and dry for the overnight. Valley fog late and lows near 50 degrees.

High pressure builds in for the end of the workweek and start of the weekend. Dry weather returns Friday. Warm but comfortable afternoon as it will be less humid. Highs near 80 degrees, close to average for this time of the year. Staying dry through the overnight. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Mid and high-level clouds moving in for the start of the weekend. Dry through Saturday afternoon and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Models now hinting at some moisture moving in bringing a chance for stray rainfall late. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Increasing clouds Sunday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms returning. Highs into the low to mid 80s. Best chance for rainfall looks to be on Monday with a frontal system pushing through. Highs Monday near 80 degrees. Heating up into midweek with a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE PM RAINFALL

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 66

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: DRYING OUT & DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

