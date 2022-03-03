Dry Friday, warmer for the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 3RD: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 3RD: 19°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:40 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 6:00 PM

High pressure builds into the region Thursday evening. Turning mostly clear and winds weaken. Very cold for the overnight with lows into the single digits to near 10 degrees.

High pressure provides a quiet end to the workweek. Sunshine for the afternoon and staying dry. Breezy afternoon with highs into the mid to upper 30s. Mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight. Lows into the teens.

Weak disturbance Saturday brings the chance for light showers. Dry air at the surface, though, so it will be hard for rain to make it to the ground. Still, can’t rule out some sprinkles for the day and overnight. Highs into the low to mid 40s, then overnight lows near 40 degrees. Warm front lifts Sunday. South/southwesterly winds 10-20 mph will usher in mild temperatures, but also brings moisture into the area. Chance for showers returns, but it won’t be a washout. Highs Sunday into the mid to upper 60s, well above average for this time of the year. Overnight lows near 40 degrees. Chance for showers continues into early next week. Temperatures closer to what we are used to for this time of the year with highs into the 40s.

​​FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 14

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 38

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER & WINDY. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 25

