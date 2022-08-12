AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 12TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 12TH: 58°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:12 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:13 PM

High pressure coming from our north settling over the region Friday and for the start of the weekend. This system brings a cooler air mass along with it. Friday night’s lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees under a mainly clear sky. Valley fog developing late.

High pressure in control of the region through Saturday. Plenty of sunshine for the start of the weekend. Another pleasant day with highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees, coming along with low humidity. Cool overnight with lows nearing 50 degrees.

Increasing mid and high-level clouds Sunday. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance for spotty rainfall returns Sunday night. Area of low pressure moving back into the region increases our chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder Monday and Tuesday. Otherwise, mainly cloudy and cooler than average. Highs in the upper upper 60s to mid 70s. Low pressure continues to impact the region midweek.

FRIDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR. PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 54

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

